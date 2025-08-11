'Weapons' shoots to #1 at the box office; 'Freakier Friday' in at #2

Weapons was the big shot at the box office this weekend, taking the top spot with a gross of $42.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The horror film about 17 children who all mysteriously run away on the same night was one of two new movies to take the top spots. Coming in at #2 was the Disney body-swap sequel Freakier Friday, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan reprising their roles from the original 2003 film. It brought in $29 million.

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which had been #1 for the past two weeks, dropped to #3 with a take of $15.5 million. The animated film The Bad Guys 2 was in at #4, followed by the Liam Neeson/Pamela Anderson comedy The Naked Gun at #5.

The only other new film to make the top 10 was the fantasy comedy Sketch, which debuted at #10 with $2.5 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons -- $42.5 million

2. Freakier Friday -- $29 million

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps -- $15.5 million

4. The Bad Guys 2 -- $10.4 million

5. The Naked Gun -- $8.4 million

6. Superman -- $7.8 million

7. Jurassic World: Rebirth -- $4.7 million

8. F1: the Movie -- $2.8 million

9. Together -- $2.6 million

10. Sketch -- $2.5 million

