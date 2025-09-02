'Weapons' fights its way back to #1 at the Labor Day weekend box office

Weapons fought its way back to the top of the box office this Labor Day weekend, taking in $12.8 million.

The horror film previously spent its first two weeks of release at the top but had dropped to second place last week, momentarily dethroned by the limited theatrical release of the Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.

Coming in second this week was the 50th anniversary rerelease of Jaws, which gobbled up $9.9 million over the three-day holiday weekend. The crime comedy Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, debuted in third, with $9.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Freakier Friday, which added $8.3 million to its overall tally, and the weekend's other new release, The Roses, with $8 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons – $12.8 million

2. Jaws (50th anniversary rerelease) – $9.9 million

3. Caught Stealing – $9.6 million

4. Freakier Friday – $8.3 million

5. The Roses – $8 million

6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $6.3 million

7. The Bad Guys 2 – $6.25 million

8. Superman – $3.3 million

9. Nobody 2– $2.4 million

10. The Naked Gun – $2.3 million

