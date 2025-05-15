Watch Sydney Sweeney & Paul Walter Hauser try to pull off a heist in new trailer for 'Americana'

Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser are on a mission to steal a Native American artifact from the guys who stole it first in the trailer for the new movie Americana.

Sweeney plays a waitress who dreams of going to Nashville to become a country singer, if she only had the money. After Hauser's character, a military veteran, overhears a conversation about how much an antiquities dealer would pay a criminal to steal the priceless artifact, he and Sweeney's character hatch a plan to rob the robbers and get the money for themselves.

In the mix are singer/actress Halsey, playing a "desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past"; a little kid who believes he's the reincarnation of Sitting Bull; and the leader of an Indigenous group who also wants the artifact.

The film, which also stars Eric Dane and Simon Rex, arrives in theaters Aug. 22.

