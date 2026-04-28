WATCH: Jason Aldean gets to ask Luke Bryan one no-limits question

WATCH: Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan trade questions and a few surprises

WATCH: Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan trade questions and a few surprises

Even though Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan have known each other for years, there’s still a few things they don’t know about each other.

When asked what he’d like to know about Luke Bryan, Aldean said he wants to know how he gets his teeth to be so white.

“I don’t know if you guys watch ‘Friends’. Remember the episode where Ross’ teeth are glowing? I feel like that’s Luke,” said Aldean.

Bryan claims he’s never done any major bleaching on his teeth, though he uses white strips from time to time.

“I’ll about once every three months throw a little white strip in, but that’s about it. Just clean living,” said Bryan.

Bryan’s question for Aldean? How does he tolerate tequila shots so well?

>>PHOTOS: Live Between the Hedges April 2026

0 of 25 Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Jason Aldean performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Luke Bryan performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Jason Aldean performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Jason Aldean performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Luke Bryan performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Luke Bryan performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Luke Bryan performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Luke Bryan performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean perform on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Jason Aldean performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm) Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Jason Aldean performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainment / UGA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Does Entertainm)

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