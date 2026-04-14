Watch Ariana Grande take a lie detector test in teaser for 'Focker In-Law'

We've got our first look at Ariana Grande in Focker In-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents movie franchise.

In a teaser that dropped Tuesday ahead of the trailer, we see Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes administering a lie detector test, but not to Ben Stiller's Greg Focker. Greg pokes his head around the corner and we see that it's Ariana hooked up. "The old machine," he says.

"Yes or no — the Focker In-Law trailer comes out tomorrow?" reads the text.

"Yes," Ariana confirms. "You clearly know your stuff," Jack replies.

"No lies detected. The trailer for Focker-In-Law debuts tomorrow!" reads the caption.

In the new film, Ariana plays Olivia Jones, who's set to marry Greg's son. As Ari told Variety in December, "I play his son's girlfriend who he's not sure of or connecting with. He's very against me. And the worst part — his character's nightmare is — I get along gorgeously with Robert De Niro's character, Jack. He loves me, and I get immediate approval from the rest of the family."

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