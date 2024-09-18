WandaVision spin-off 'Agatha All Along' magically appears on Disney+ Wednesday

Kathryn Hahn reprises in the title role of Agatha Harkness in the very witchy Marvel Television series Agatha All Along on Wednesday.

Two episodes of the spin-off of WandaVision kick things off.

In the series, "the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power" until "a suspicious goth teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell."

They pull together a desperate coven and set about to come back into their missing power via the mysterious Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials.

Jac Schaeffer wrote the acclaimed series WandaVision, and this time she was also behind the camera as director. She tells ABC Audio, "I of course had anxiety about following WandaVision because it was so ... embraced in such a big way. But centering a show on Agatha and on Kathryn Hahn, of course you have to do a lot of work, but a lot of your work is done."

She added, "So then it was less about how do we top WandaVision and it was more, how do we nail Agatha? Like, how do we do this right?"

Hahn's coven also stars Aubrey Plaza, Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim and the legendary Patti LuPone.

Plaza plays Rio Vidal, a mysterious witch who first appears undercover, trying to push Agatha to return to her power. At a press conference, she deadpanned about spoilers: "I signed up to do the show because I thought we weren't allowed to talk afterwards." She teased "a very intense dynamic" between her character and Hahn's.

Hahn teased "some genuine good old-fashioned surprises" for the show.

Marvel Television is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

