Walton Goggins says he and Aimee Lou Wood have no feud: 'I love this woman madly'

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have addressed their supposed feud, saying it never existed in the first place.

The White Lotus co-stars sat down with Variety for an interview about the public suspicion they do not get along. In the article, the actors addressed rumors that began to circulate after Goggins refused to talk about Wood in a cover story for The Times of London back in May.

“There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” Goggins said. “She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Goggins told Variety he did not want to speak about Wood during The Times interview because he didn't think it would be fair to speak about her without her present.

Wood also got the chance to talk about Goggins unfollowing her on Instagram.

“I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant," Wood said.

Goggins said he unfollowed Wood as his way of letting go of his White Lotus character.

"I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye,” Goggins said. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Goggins ended the interview by re-following Wood on Instagram.

“It’s all so ridiculous,” Goggins said. “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.