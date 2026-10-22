View all the performances from “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton”

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 21: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Zac Brown, Sierra Hull, Ricky Skaggs, Molly Tuttle, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Brad Paisley, Béla Fleck, Ashley McBryde, Amy Grant, Vince Gill Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Ella Langley, Katy Perry, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, Lukas Nelson, Kristin Chenoweth, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook perform onstage as CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on October 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Last night, some of the biggest names in Country Music came together to celebrate the life, career, and legacy of Dolly Parton during I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton which aired on ABC and is streaming on Hulu.

If you missed the show, you can watch several of the show’s performances below. Which performances were your favorites? Let us know by leaving a comment below or using the open mic feature on our smartphone app.

Ashley McBryde - Coat Of Many Colors

Kelsea Ballerini - Here You Come Again

Lady A - Islands In The Stream

Lainey Wilson and Lukas Nelson - You Can’t Make Old Friends

Cary Pearce and Kristen Chenoweth - 9 To 5

Reba McEntire - He’s Alive

Zac Brown - Butterfly

Brad Paisley and Sierra Hull - When I Get Where I’m Going

Carrie Underwood - I Will Always Love You

Darius Rucker - Two Doors Down

Little Big Town - Light Of A Clear Blue Morning

Ella Langley - Jolene

View all the red carpet photos from this event

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View all the photos from the event

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