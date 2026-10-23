'Ugly Betty' stars reunite, talk impact of show 20 years later

The stars of 'Ugly Betty' speak with ABC News' Chris Connelly about the impact of the show. (ABC News)

The cast of Ugly Betty is back together 20 years after the beloved series first premiered.

America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, Ana Ortiz and more cast members reunited for an interview with ABC News' Chris Connelly, reflecting on the show's lasting impact and their time working together.

Ugly Betty, which premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons on ABC, starred Ferrera as Betty Suarez, a young woman navigating the fashion industry while working at the fictional Mode magazine.

In the interview aired on Good Morning America Friday, Ferrera said she knew the show, which centered on a Mexican American family, would resonate with viewers.

"Are you so surprised at like how huge Ugly Betty was? I'm like, 'No. I, like, knew,'" Ferrera recalled being asked. "Do you know how many people are going to be so hungry for that character and that show and that family?"

The series also explored issues including immigration and LGBTQ representation, something the cast said continues to resonate with audiences today.

Tony Plana, who played Betty's father, Ignacio Suarez, recalled the impact of a storyline involving his character's deportation.

"I think we made a huge impact when Ignacio was deported. And look at the situation now," Plana said. "I think it's changed culture. It's changed the way young people, but especially young women, young girls, feel about themselves."

Ferrera also reflected on the show's legacy, adding, "We were ahead of our time — and like everything, you know, not everything ages well, but I think we do."

The cast also opened up about the friendships they formed while filming the series.

Williams, who played Mode's creative director Wilhelmina Slater, recalled working alongside Urie, who portrayed her assistant, Marc St. James.

"We gave each other permission every episode to play and feed off each other and make things even better," Williams said.

Urie became emotional while remembering how Williams embraced him as her on-screen partner.

"Many actors that would have been considered for the 'diva' role might not have gone for that and could have gotten me fired," he said, adding that Williams instead "included" him.

"Once I turned 40, I started crying every time I talk about this," he said.

Williams credited her parents, who were music educators, with teaching her the importance of working together.

"My parents as educators showed the importance of teamwork and working together always and giving people grace and opportunity to be themselves," she said.

The reunion also included an emotional exchange between Ferrera and Mark Indelicato, who was 11 years old when he began playing Betty's nephew, Justin Suarez.

Indelicato, now 32, said he recently watched the show's first season for the first time and reflected on his character's impact on the LGBTQ community.

"It felt far enough away to be able to appreciate what Justin Suarez did for the LGBTQ community," he said. "When I was so young ... you're kind of like footloose and fancy free. I was just having fun."

Ferrera praised Indelicato for navigating the challenges of being a child actor and growing up in the public eye.

"You didn't just do a phenomenal job being extremely talented on camera," Ferrera said of Indelicato, adding that he emerged as "such an intelligent, compassionate, interested, interesting person, that's rare."

The cast also discussed whether they would be interested in returning for more of the Ugly Betty series.

"I'm ready, let's go! Let's goooo!" Ortiz said.

Ferrera, meanwhile, had a humorous idea for where her character would be 20 years later.

"I think Betty is curled up in the fetal position in her childhood bed having a midlife crisis," Ferrera joked. "And that is the opening scene of the reboot."

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