Tom Holland seemingly confirms wedding to Zendaya already happened

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed what has long been speculated: that he and Zendaya are already married.

In an interview with Esquire, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star was asked about the AI images that circulated purporting to be from their wedding. He said the images confused his granny, who thought she hadn't been invited.

The reporter then asked whether he had to reach out to other family members to explain the photos, to which he paused then replied, “No, because they were all there.”

When the reporter said they didn’t realize the wedding had happened already, Holland firmly responded, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

Before this, the closest the public got to a confirmation was Zendaya's stylist Law Roach telling Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards that the "wedding has already happened. You missed it."

When asked by a reporter if that was true, Roach replied, "It's very true."

ABC News reached out to a representative for Holland and Zendaya at the time.

Holland and Zendaya are set to star together in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey this year.

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