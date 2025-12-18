Tom Cruise's new film gets title, release date

Tom Cruise's newest film has a title and release date.

The actor stars in the upcoming movie Digger. Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing the film, which is helmed by The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu, in theaters on Oct. 2, 2026.

Cruise took to Instagram on Thursday to share the new comedy film's poster.

"Introducing… DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Only in theaters October 2026," Cruise's caption reads.

The studio also released a title announcement teaser video. It finds Cruise wearing cowboy boots and holding a shovel. He pairs his boots with athletic shorts and is seemingly wearing some sort of wig, as his character appears to be losing his hair.

We don't see Cruise's face up close in the video, but we do see him dancing around a carpeted living room. He also walks along the railing of a pier as if it was a tightrope.

"In Digger we trust," the description of the title announcement teaser reads.

Along with Cruise, the film's ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D'Arcy.

Iñárritu also produces the film, which he co-wrote with his Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Cruise also serves as a producer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.