Timothée Chalamet takes on the world of table tennis in 'Marty Supreme' teaser trailer

Timothée Chalamet is a ping-pong prodigy in the official teaser trailer for Marty Supreme.

A24 released the teaser trailer for the upcoming movie on Wednesday.

Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, "a young man with a dream no one respects," who "goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness," according to its official logline.

The trailer begins with Marty trying his best to woo a famous movie star, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. He calls her up on his hotel's phone and says he saw her in the lobby of the building the day before.

"I've never talked to an actual movie star. You know, I'm something of a performer too," Marty says to Paltrow's character.

"Are you?" she asks.

The trailer also shows Marty pursuing his table tennis career and attempting to become the best in the business.

"I have a purpose. And if you think that's some sort of blessing, it's not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through," Marty says.

Josh Safdie directed the film from a script he wrote with Ronald Bronstein.

The cast is also made up of those making their feature film acting debut. Tyler, The Creator co-stars in the film and is billed as Tyler Okonma, while Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful also appears in the film, credited as Kevin O'Leary.

Odessa A'zion, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher also star in the upcoming movie.

Marty Supreme arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

