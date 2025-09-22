These famous Country artists appeared on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Season 28 of NBC’s ‘The Voice' returns tonight at 8/7 CT (September 22nd) with Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan as this season’s coaches.
In 28 seasons, there have been plenty of great country music talents to get a chair turn, but the following artists stand out as the most famous Country stars to appear on the show.
Famous Country artists who have appeared on ‘The Voice’
Kameron Marlowe - Season 15 - Coach Blake Shelton
Sundance Head - Season 11 - Coach Blake Shelton
Ashland Craft - Season 13 - Coach - Miley Cyrus
Andrew Jannakos - Season 16 - Coach Adam Levine
Grace West - Season 23 - Coach Blake Shelton
Gwen Sebastian - Season 2 - Coach Blake Shelton
Jake Worthington - Season 6 - Coach Blake Shelton
Morgan Wallen - Season 6 - Coach Usher
Nicolle Gaylon - Season 2 - Coach Adam Levine
Bryce Leatherwood - Season 22 - Coach Blake Shelton
Chevel Shepherd - Season 15 - Coach Kelly Clarkson
Cassadee Pope - Season 3 - Coach Blake Shelton
The Swon Brothers - Season 4 - Coach Blake Shelton
Danielle Bradbery - Season 4 - Coach Blake Shelton
Season 7 - Craig Wayne Boyd - Coach Blake Shelton
