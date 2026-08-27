'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5 gets official trailer

The official trailer for season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has arrived.

In addition to the brand-new trailer, Hulu has announced that season 5 of the reality series premieres on Sept. 10. As previously announced, the fifth season of the show will consist of five episodes rather than the usual 10. The show has already been renewed for seasons 6 and 7.

The season 5 cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope and Whitney Leavitt.

"After two wild years, #MomTok is hotter than hell, but will friendships and dreams go up in flames? Taylor returns from The Bachelorette with unfinished business, an old temptation, and the pressure of life in the public eye. Whitney debuts on Broadway in New York City as tensions back home chase her. Back in Utah, the limits of loyalty are tested as fame, secrets and backlash threaten #MomTok — with every blowup making headlines," according to the season's official synopsis. "As the heat threatens to burn the sisterhood, have they finally flown too close to the sun? With rumors spiraling and the public demanding answers, the sisterhood starts to crack, and #MomTok must decide what — and who — it's willing to sacrifice."

The new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives arrives months after Paul's season as lead of The Bachelorette was pulled by ABC amid an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Paul and ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

Season 5 marks Leavitt's final season as a cast member on the series. She confirmed her departure in a video posted to Instagram in May.

Additionally, Hulu has announced a spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which will star Affleck. Fans assume she will also leave the original show after season 5.

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