'The Pitt' adds six actors to season 3 recurring cast

Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of 'The Pitt.' (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Some new actors are clocking in for a shift at The Pitt.

Pruitt Taylor Vince, Malachi Beasley, Cheyenne Perez, Jeremy Radin, Charlz Williams and Rosanny Zayas have joined the recurring cast of The Pitt season 3, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Vince will plat Lance Candella, an emergency department patient; Beasley will play student doctor Taj Osei; Perez will play student doctor Marisol Elena Sambrano Monterossa; Radin will play Grant Emerson, an emergency department patient; Williams will play Angus Gunn, an emergency department patient; and Zayas will play physician assistant Vera Delgado.

HBO Max renewed The Pitt for season 3 back in January. Each season of the series takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift in the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Every episode takes place during one of the hours of that specific shift.

According to its official logline, "The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh."

Season 2 of the medical drama starred Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

HBO Max announced that production on season 3 of The Pitt started on June 16.

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