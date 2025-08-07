'The Paper': Domhnall Gleeson is a news editor in trailer for 'The Office' spinoff

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned in 'The Paper.' (Aaron Epstein/Peacock)

The trailer for The Office spinoff The Paper has arrived.

Peacock released the official trailer for the upcoming sitcom on Thursday.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as optimistic editor-in-chief Ned Sampson, who sets out to bring the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper to its former glory.

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it," according to The Paper's official synopsis.

The ensemble cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

"I hope it's not too disruptive to have me come in and sort of shake everything up," Gleeson's Ned says in the trailer.

"Oh, no, no, don't be so self defacating," Impacciatore says in return.

Also part of this new series is The Office star Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role of Oscar Martinez.

"Not again," Oscar says when he sees the documentary crew arrive. "I'm not agreeing to any of this."

The Paper premieres its first four episodes on Sept. 4. Two new episodes drop every Thursday through Sept. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.