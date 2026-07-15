'The Challenge' moves to Paramount+ for season 42

The Challenge has officially moved to Paramount+ for season 42.

The popular reality competition show will feature a mixture of veterans and newcomers on its cast as they compete against each other on The Challenge: Cutthroat. The 42nd season, which will take place in Thailand, premieres on Aug. 5. The trailer for the new season is available to watch now.

Season 42 marks a major change with its brand-new, exclusive streaming home. The Challenge previously aired on MTV. However, spinoffs such as The Challenge: All Stars premiered on the streaming service and one version of the show aired on CBS.

There will be 24 contestants competing "past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize," according to an official description of the season. "In this bold new era, the Challengers will be divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize, is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings."

Competing this season are veteran contestants Brad Fiorenza, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Chris Underwood, Cory Wharton, John “Johnny Bananas” DeVenanzio, Justin Hinsley, Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio, Nelson Thomas, Will Gagnon, Adrienne Naylor, Cara Maria Sorbello, Cassidy Clark, Isabella “Izzy” Fairthorne, Michele Fitzgerald, Nurys Mateo, Sydney Segal and Victoria “Tori” Deal.

Newcomers this time around are Big Brother alums Cedric Hodges, Keanu Soto and Reilly Smedley; Love Island USA alums Josh Goldstein and Deb Chubb; former WWE NXT performer Alexis "Lete" Lete; and The Amazing Race contestant Anna Leigh Wilson.

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