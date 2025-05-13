'The Bear' season four premiering in June

FX
By Andrea Tuccillo

The Bear season four now has a premiere date.

FX announced that the Emmy-winning series will be back Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu, with all 10 episodes debuting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.
According to a press release, in this season, “the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.” The chef comedy-drama stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

FX also announced premiere dates for the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth and the new drama The Lowdown. Alien: Earth, starring Timothy Olyphant, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Disney+ internationally.

The Lowdown will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes and will air weekly after that. Episodes will be available the day after on Hulu, and will be available on Disney+ internationally.

FX, Hulu and Disney+ are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!