Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs home opener

Singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Cruise attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2026 regular season Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos in front of a star-studded audience.

Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, was spotted at the game sitting alongside Tom Cruise, who attended the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The NFL shared a video on social media of Swift and Cruise sitting inside a box at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, writing, "Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF."

In addition to Cruise, Swift watched the game alongside her parents and mother-in-law.

Monday night's game marked Kelce's first regular-season game since marrying Swift this summer.

Arrowhead Stadium played a major role in Swift and Kelce's relationship becoming public.

On Sept. 24, 2023, Swift surprised fans when she attended a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears and watched from a suite alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. The appearance came shortly after Kelce publicly revealed that he had invited Swift to see him play at Arrowhead.

Swift went on to become a fixture at Chiefs games during the 2023 season, attending 13 games, including all four of Kansas City's postseason games and Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

She returned for multiple games during the 2024 season, particularly at Arrowhead, and attended the Chiefs' postseason run through Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

By the 2025 season, however, Swift's presence became far less visible. She was not seen at the Chiefs' season opener in Brazil and largely kept a lower profile even when attending home games at Arrowhead.

In an interview with ESPN's Chris Berman ahead of the Monday Night Football game, Kelce described what it was like to get married during the offseason.

"It was the best night of my life," Kelce said in the interview, which also aired Monday on Good Morning America. "Marrying Taylor was, you know, it was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air."

He continued, "It's been unbelievable."

Kelce is beginning his 14th season in the NFL, but told Berman he has the "desire" to keep playing.

"I'm still kind of sitting here like I don't want to let this thing go ... I want to keep playing until the wheels fall off, I always say," he said. "I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level, I love this game so much that, you know, I'm I'm not ready to you know go into that next phase yet."

Kelce is playing this season on a one-year contract. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 31 to 10.

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