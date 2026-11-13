Taylor Swift to perform at CMAs for 1st time in 13 years

Taylor Swift attends the 47th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift will perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, her first performance at the annual awards ceremony in over a decade.

The superstar singer-songwriter, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, last sang at the CMAs in 2013, when she performed an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

Swift is the latest performer announced for the 60th CMA Awards this year, which also includes Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays.

The "Patient Zero" singer is also nominated for single of the year for "I Knew It, I Knew You," her original song for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

The 60th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

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