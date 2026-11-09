Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss reunite at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs with Karlie Kloss as they take on the New York Jets in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Amy Kontras/Getty Images)

Bad blood no more.

Taylor Swift sat next to her former best friend Karlie Kloss while observing her husband, Travis Kelce, play in Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs football game.

Swift and Kloss sat side by side inside a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets. The pair were joined by Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, and her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

This marks the first time Swift and Kloss have been photographed together in over a decade. The pair were last seen together in August 2018 when Kloss was backstage at Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour in Nashville.

Their rumored falling out occurred around that time and is reportedly due in part to Kloss remaining close to Scooter Braun after he purchased the master recordings of Swift's first six albums.

Swift did not appear at Kloss' wedding to Josh Kushner in October 2018. She was still on her Reputation Tour at the time. She also did not attend their second wedding ceremony in 2019. Braun was on the guest list for that event, however.

Years after the alleged falling out, Swifties were sent reeling when Kloss was spotted in the crowd of one of Swift's 2023 Eras Tour concerts in LA. Notably, Kloss was not watching from the VIP section, but seated in the crowd as a paying concertgoer.

Then, when Swift married Kelce at Madison Square Garden this July, fans were shocked to see Kloss and Kushner arriving as guests of the ceremony.

Kloss was asked about attending the July 3 wedding during an appearance on Today a few weeks after the event.

"Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives," Kloss said at the time. "But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them."

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