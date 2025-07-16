'Stranger Things' season 5 teaser trailer shows the return of Vecna

Vecna returns to Hawkins in the official teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5.

Netflix released the teaser for the upcoming fifth and final season of the sci-fi series on Wednesday.

The final season of the show takes place in the fall of 1987. Mike, Eleven, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Steve and the rest of the gang set out to complete a singular goal: find and kill the villainous Vecna. But he has seemingly disappeared without a trace.

Making matters worse, "the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding," according to an official synopsis from Netflix. "As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke star in season 5.

"After what we've been through, this thing - it ties us together. Forever," Heaton's Jonathan Byers says in the trailer.

The teaser also shows off Linda Hamilton in the new role of Dr. Kay. She arrives surrounded by a SWAT team in the short clip.

Stranger Things season 5 will release in a three-part rollout. The first four episodes in Volume 1 will premiere on Nov. 26, while the following three episodes in Volume 2 will be available to stream on Christmas. The series finale will debut on New Year's Eve.

