Steven Spielberg narrates 'Disclosure Day' final trailer

The final trailer for Steven Spielberg's film Disclosure Day has arrived.

Universal Pictures released the final trailer for the new, original event film on Thursday. It returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots.

Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

The trailer starts with Spielberg doing a direct-to-camera address.

"I am much more inclined now than I was when I made Close Encounters to really believe that we're not the only intelligent civilization in the universe," Spielberg says, before footage from the film kicks in.

O'Connor's character, Daniel Kellner, then admits he has stolen long-kept government secrets about proof of living beings not on Earth.

Spielberg continues, saying, "This is a story about us. All of us, up against the most extraordinary event in human history."

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Disclosure Day arrives in theaters on June 12.

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