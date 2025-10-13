'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' final trailer released

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere'/(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters in less than two weeks, and now the final trailer for the film has been released.

The trailer opens with Springsteen, played by Jeremy Allen White, recording the track "Born in the U.S.A.," cut with clips of Springsteen performing onstage. While listening to the song, Springsteen stops the track, saying, "No, put 'Born in the U.S.A.' on the shelf. I want this record to feel different."

"Born in the U.S.A." was originally part of the demos for Springsteen's 1982 solo acoustic album, Nebraska, but didn't make the album. It instead became the title track of Springsteen's 1984 album, which went to #1.

After scrapping "Born in the U.S.A.," the trailer focuses on Springsteen's decision to record Nebraska despite pushback from his label and shows the support he received from his manager, Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong. It also features clips of White with actress Odessa Young, who plays Springsteen's love interest in the film.

It ends with White performing Springsteen’s classic tune "Born to Run" onstage in front of thousands of fans.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale now.

