A ‘Soul’ful New Line Dance Is Taking Over Social Media

CHICAGO - 1983: Ronnie, Charlie and the late, Robert Wilson of the funk group The Gap Band performs at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois in 1983. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

What do you get when you take a classic R&B song from the ‘80’s and add some ‘soul’ful moves?

You got a new line dance that is taking social media by storm!

Over the summer everybody was picking up fans to 803 Fresh and now Uncle Charlie Wilson and the Gap Band got everybody getting up “Early In The Morning” for a new line dance.

From family reunions, backyard cookouts, or just a night out with friends you are guaranteed to find the dance floor packed with individuals vibin’ to the latest line dances and this one didn’t disappoint as it has the Auntie’s and Uncle’s having a nostalgic moment from back in the day and introducing a newer generation to our R&B legends.

I am no stranger to line dances as growing up in Chicago we had the classic line dance “The Bus Stop” by the legendary Charlie Green.

Fun fact: I had to learn this line dance in gym class! (Don’t judge me!)

Of course you can’t forget DJ Casper with the famous “Cha Cha Slide” that will instantly get the party going.

Regardless, of if it’s the Cupid Shuffle, the Wobble, or any other of your favorite line dance whenever you hear it will bring everyone together on the floor and have a good time.

Now let me practice these dance moves....