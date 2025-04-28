'Sinners' draws box office blood again; 'The Accountant 2' doesn't quite add up

Sinners, the vampire thriller that marks the latest collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan, sank its teeth into the #1 spot at the box office for a second week in a row.

According to Box Office Mojo, the critically acclaimed horror film took in $45 million in its second week -- nearly as much as its $48 million start. So far, the film has grossed nearly $162 million globally -- impressive considering that it cost just $90 million to make.

Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 original, only managed a third-place debut with $24.5 million, behind the re-release of Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith, which returned to theaters in celebration of its 20th anniversary and brought in $25.2 million.

The Accountant 2's box office take is respectable, considering it's an R-rated action thriller, but since it cost $80 million to make, it has a ways to go to match the profitability of the original, which has earned $155 million globally.

Other new entries in the box office top 10 include Until Dawn, an R-rated horror film that debuted at #5 with $8 million, and Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii -- a restored version of the British rock legends' 1972 concert film -- which is in at #9 with $2.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sinners - $45 million

2. Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith - $25.2 million

3. The Accountant 2- $24.5 million

4. A Minecraft Movie - $22.7 million

5. Until Dawn - $8 million

6. The King of Kings - $4 million

7. The Amateur - $3.8 million

8. Warfare – $2.7 million

9. Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii - $2.6 million

10. The Legend of Ochi - $1.4 million

