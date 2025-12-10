'Shopaholic' series author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55

Sophie Kinsella attends the photocall of the movie 'Can You Keep a Secret?' on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rome, Italy. (Stefania D'alessandro/Getty Images)

Sophie Kinsella, author of the bestselling Shopaholic book series, has died at the age of 55.

Kinsella's family shared news of her death in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," the family's statement said, in part. "We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life."

Kinsella revealed publicly in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed two years earlier with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.

According to the U.S. Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, fewer than 50,000 people in the U.S. have glioblastoma.

"Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career," her family's statement continued.

Madeleine Sophie Wickham — Kinsella was a pen name — was born on Dec. 12, 1969. She was a former financial journalist who became a popular author and sold millions of books worldwide over two decades. The first two books of her Shopaholic series — The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic and Shopaholic Abroad, published in 2000 and 2001, respectively — were adapted into the 2009 movie Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy. The film was produced by Touchstone Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Overall, Kinsella wrote 36 books, including children's books, the young adult title Finding Audrey and short stories. Her initial books were published as Madeleine Wickham.

Kinsella's most recent book, What Does It Feel Like?, was published in October 2024. The novella follows the story of a novelist named Eve who wakes up in a hospital bed one day and learns she has a brain tumor. In the book's introduction, Kinsella called it her "most autobiographical work to date."

Kinsella opened up to Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2024 about the book and living with brain cancer.

"I just thought people might be curious to know what it feels like to go through this," Kinsella said. "It's funny in parts, it's sad in parts but I hope it's full of optimism and love most of all."

Kinsella said she first noticed something might be amiss with her health after the onset of multiple symptoms.

"The first symptoms that I had was, in fact, was my legs," Kinsella told Roberts. "I was stumbling. I was tripping. I started getting very severe headaches. I got very confused. But it was really when I started tipping over in my chair that we realized something really was wrong."

Kinsella said she underwent surgery after receiving the diagnosis that she had a grade 4 glioblastoma. She described the operation as a "triumph" at the time but said the treatment affected her memory and movement afterward. Kinsella also underwent multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy following surgery.

Kinsella lived in London with her husband, Henry Wickham, whom she called her "hero," who stayed by her side throughout her difficult health journey. The couple had five children.

In her July 2024 interview, Kinsella was asked about what she'd want her happy ending to be.

"My happy ending is that whatever happens to me, my family is OK," the author said at the time. "I think that's my happy ending. Because that's what I care about."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.