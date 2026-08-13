Shay Rudolph cast as Summer Di Laurentis in 'Off Campus' season 2

There's a new student at Briar University.

Prime Video has cast Shay Rudolph as Summer Di Laurentis in season 2 of Off Campus. Rudolph will be a guest star in the series. She takes on the role of the sister to season 2 lead Dean Di Laurentis, who is played by Stephen Kalyn.

Season 2 of Off Campus follows the romance between Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, and college hockey star Dean Di Laurentis. The show is based on author Elle Kennedy's bestselling Off Campus book series.

The official Off Campus Instagram posted a video with Kalyn and Rudolph announcing the latter's casting on the series. It finds the actors switching places and wearing the same clothes with chyrons that read, "copy" and "paste."

"Double it and give it to Season 2. Everyone say hi to Shay Rudolph as our Summer DiLaurentis," the post is captioned alongside a sun emoji.

Off Campus is about "an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood," according to an official description.

Louisa Levy created Off Campus. She co-showruns and executive produces the series alongside Gina Fattore. Season 1 is Prime Video's most-viewed series debut season of all time among women between the ages of 18 and 34.

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