'Send Help' tops box office for second week with a little help from the cold -- and football

Dylan O'Brien as Bradley Preston and Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle in 'Send Help.' (Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios)

Send Help was helped to a second week atop the box office by Mother Nature -- and the NFL.

The thriller by Sam Raimi took $10 million in its second week, according to Box Office Mojo, with a 47% drop in revenue from its debut. As Variety notes, Super Bowl weekend is usually slow at the box office, and below-freezing temperatures across the East Coast and the Midwest also kept people away from the theater.

Debuting in second place was the romantic comedy Solo Mio with $7.2 million, while last week's #2, Iron Lung, dropped to #3, taking in $6 million. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a concert documentary from the superstar K-pop group, debuted at #4 with a gross of $5.56 million.

Another new debut, a remake of Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz, landed at #5 with $4.5 million. The only other debut in the top 10 was horror film The Strangers: Chapter 3 at #8.

Of note, Variety also reports that Marty Supreme has become A24's highest-grossing worldwide release, taking in $147 million globally. It out-earned the studio's previous record-holder Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has earned $142 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Send Help -- $10 million

2. Solo Mio -- $7.2 million

3. Iron Lung -- $6 million

4. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience -- $5.56 million

5. Dracula -- $4.5 million

6. Zootopia 2 -- $4 million

7. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $3.5 million

8. The Strangers: Chapter 3 -- $3.4 million

9. Shelter -- $2.4 million

10. Melania -- $2.37 million

