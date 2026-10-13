Selma Blair released on bond following alleged altercation aboard Delta flight, bail set at $20K

Actress Selma Blair was arraigned Monday evening on assault charges in New York, following an alleged altercation with flight attendants aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Sunday.

She also had alleged altercations with a Port Authority officer and a registered nurse, according to a complaint obtained by ABC News.

A judge set bail for Blair at $20,000 cash, $60,000 bond or $60,000 partially secured bond, during her hearing on Monday. She was later released on bond and the case was adjourned to Jan. 19, 2027.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Queens, Blair is charged with two counts of assault in the second degree under New York Penal Law 120.05(3).

The Port Authority Police Department responded to a call Sunday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport regarding a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta flight 938, which was parked at the gate after arriving from Los Angeles International Airport, according to Port Authority officials.

The passenger, identified as Blair, was taken into custody following the alleged incident and transported to a hospital. Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News Blair was treated at Jamaica Hospital.

Two flight attendants sustained injuries as a result of the alleged incident, with one being transported to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Port Authority officials.

The pilots informed air traffic controllers ahead of landing that one person had a bloody nose and another person had bite marks and requested that medical personnel be waiting at the gate.

The complaint names Port Authority Police Officer Maria Suarez, who was kicked by Blair repeatedly in the face, neck and chest while the officer was helping transport Blair from John F. Kennedy Airport to an ambulance. The officer reported swelling to her jaw and substantial pain and was treated at a hospital, according to the complaint.

The second incident, involving registered nurse Ashley DeLeo, allegedly happened when she was assisting with Blair's medical treatment at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to the complaint.

Blair allegedly kicked DeLeo in the chest and she reported substantial chest pain, according to the complaint.

In addition to the assault charges, Blair was issued a violation notice on Monday alerting her that she is facing federal charges of assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, a source familiar with the federal summons told ABC News.

The summons is answerable to the petty violations court in Brooklyn federal court, the sources said. There is no appearance date.

In a statement to ABC News, Blair's representative said, "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

There was no operational impact to the flight as it arrived ahead of schedule, and law enforcement met the flight when it landed, according to Delta.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," the airline said in a statement to ABC News.

The FBI and Federal Aviation Administration say they are investigating the alleged incident.

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