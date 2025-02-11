Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and more to present at 2025 Oscars

Another round of Oscars presenters has been announced.

Ahead of the 2025 Oscars, the Academy revealed on Tuesday that Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz and Whoopi Goldberg will take the stage to hand out trophies.

Elle Fanning, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang will also present.

Last year's Academy Award winners -- Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone -- were previously announced as presenters for the upcoming awards show.

More talent will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Academy.

The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised on ABC, streamed on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Emmy Award-winning television host Conan O'Brien is this year's Oscars host.

