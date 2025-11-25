Scarlett Johansson to star in new 'Exorcist' film

Scarlett Johansson on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' (DISNEY/Michael Le Brecht II)

Scarlett Johansson has scared up a new role.

The actress is set to star in a new Exorcist film from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

"Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," Flanagan tells Deadline.

The movie will tell a new story in The Exorcist franchise and will not be a direct sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.

Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Universal are among the producing partners on the project. Flanagan first announced his attachment in May 2024.

