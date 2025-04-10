'Saturday Night Live' to debut British version of the show in 2026

Live from London, it's Saturday night!

Saturday Night Live is set to launch its first-ever British edition of the series. In partnership with Sky, the NBC late-night sketch show will premiere Saturday Night Live U.K. in 2026, according to Sky News.

The original show's creator, Lorne Michaels, will be an executive producer on the new version of the show as he continues to run the American version. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

British comedians will get the spotlight on this new show. While there are no announcements about its cast, hosts and premiere date at this time, those details can be expected in the coming months.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, the chief executive of Sky Studios, said the network is thrilled to bring the late-night series across the pond.

"For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels," Frot-Coutaz said. "The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night."

Saturday Night Live U.K. will air on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2026.

