Sarah J. Maas unveils titles, covers for next books in 'ACOTAR' series

The book covers for Sarah J. Mass’ next installments in 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series. (Bloomsbury)

Sarah J. Maas has revealed the titles and covers for the next two novels in her A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

The bestselling author took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the books will be titled A Court of Splintered Harmony and A Court of Forgotten Melody.

Her post featuring the book cover for A Court of Splintered Harmony was captioned, "What was broken will be remade."

Maas' post for A Court of Forgotten Melody included the caption, "What was lost will be reclaimed."

A Court of Splintered Harmony will be released on Oct. 27, 2026, while A Court of Forgotten Melody will be released on Jan. 12, 2027.

Digital billboards displayed across Los Angeles, Denver and New York City also helped announce the news on Monday.

In March, Maas told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper that her popular ACOTAR series will continue with books six and seven.

"It's been a long time coming," she said at the time. "It's something that took me a long time to write, just because there were enough things going on in my life that I had to sort through."

She didn't reveal much about the upcoming novels, but talked about her writing process, saying, "The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big. Really, really big. And as I started writing this in like this Montana energy vortex, it came out of me in a way that surprised me."

She went on, "By the time I got to the end of the part one, it was, like, 400 pages long. But what I was writing felt right. That was the story that needed to be told."

What resulted was 1,000 pages of storytelling, she said. Because of this, she's decided to release the next part of the ACOTAR series in three parts.

She added, "I've never told a story this way. This is how it wants to come out. Why do I have to be held back by the realities of the glue that we need to hold the pages or just like placement on a shelf?"

The author introduced the first ACOTAR book to the world in May 2015. It follows 19-year-old huntress Feyre, who is taken to a magical land by a beast-like creature called Tamlin, described as a lethal, immortal faerie.

"Her feelings for the faerie, Tamlin, transform from icy hostility into a fiery passion that burns through every lie and warning she's been told about the beautiful, dangerous world of the Fae," a book synopsis said.

A Court of Mist and Fury was released in 2016 followed by A Court of Wings and Ruin in 2017 and A Court of Frost and Starlight in 2018.

A Court of Silver Flames was released in February 2021.

Maas' announcement was also a part of the author's rebrand of her digital presence, with her previous social media posts removed on Instagram and her website transformed into a darkened landing page.

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