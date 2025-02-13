Sadie Sink leads a revolution in trailer for rock opera 'O'Dessa'

Sadie Sink is on a quest to save a cherished family heirloom in the trailer for O'Dessa.

The original rock opera is set to premiere on Hulu on March 13. Written and directed by Geremy Jasper, the film follows a farm girl, played by Sink, who heads out on an epic quest.

"Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love — but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test," the film's logline reads.

Jasper collaborated with Jason Binnick to write and produce 16 original songs for the film, as the pair previously did on Jasper's debut feature, the 2017 film Patti Cake$.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall also star in the film.

"Name's O'Dessa," Sink says in the trailer. "My daddy used to tell me my singing had the power to bring light to the darkness and change things.”

As the trailer goes on, O'Dessa makes her way to Satylite City, which is described to her as a depraved and sinful place. There, she finds romance with Euri Dervish, played by Harrison Jr., and discovers the evil Plutonovitch, played by Bartlett.

“This world is cruel, O’Dessa,” Euri tells her in the trailer. “Maybe it doesn’t have to be,” she responds.

Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl produced the film, which debuts at the 2025 South by Southwest Film and TV Festival on March 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.