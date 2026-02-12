Ryan Gosling set to host 'Saturday Night Live' ﻿in March

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

NBC has announced that Gosling will return to Studio 8H to host the March 7 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary, which he produced and stars in. He will be joined by Gorillaz, who will serve as the show's musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-winning band's new album, The Mountain, is set to release on Feb. 27.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Connor Storrie, one of the breakout stars from the hit series Heated Rivalry. NBC initially made the announcement of Storrie's hosting gig during the Jan. 31 episode, which was hosted by Alexander Skarsgård. Mumford & Sons will serve as the musical guest on the episode, marking their fourth appearance performing on the show. They're promoting their new album, Prizefighter, which releases on Feb. 20.

Another episode of SNL is scheduled to air on March 14, although a host and musical guest have yet to be announced.

