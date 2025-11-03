'Regretting You' and 'Black Phone 2' battle for top spot during slow Halloween box office

'Regretting You' movie poster (Paramount Pictures)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Regretting You and Black Phone 2 were neck and neck for the top spot at the Halloween box office.

As of Sunday evening, Regretting You was in the top spot with $8.1 million in its second week of release, with horror flick Black Phone 2 close behind with $8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Coming in at #3 was last week's box office champ, the anime film Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc with $6 million. Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters was back in theaters this week and took the #4 spot with $5.3 million.

There were no major new releases this week, but a 40th anniversary rerelease of Back to the Future managed to crack the top 10 at #6, bringing in $4.7 million.

According to Comscore, this was the worst box office weekend of the entire year.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. Regretting You -- $8.1 million
2. Black Phone 2 -- $8 million
3. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc -- $6 million
4. KPop Demon Hunters -- $5.3 million
5. Bugonia -- $4.8 million
6. Back to the Future (40th anniversary) -- $4.7 million
7. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere -- $3.8 million
8. Tron: Ares -- $2.8 million
9. Stitch Head -- $2.1 million
10. Good Fortune -- $1.4 million

