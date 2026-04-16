Regina King, Taye Diggs, Chlöe and Coco Jones set for panels at 2026 American Black Film Festival

Regina King attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

The programming lineup for the 30th annual American Black Film Festival has been revealed, featuring screenings, panels and conversations with names including Regina King, Chlöe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop and Coco Jones, as well as the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Kicking off the festivities is a May 27 screening of Peacock's Strung, which follows a talented violinist who "takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family," according to a press release. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the feature film stars Chlöe, Lynn, Lucien and Coco, who will participate in a panel discussion the following day.

Fans of Raising Kanan also have an event on the slate: There will be an inside look at season 5 of the show, which premieres on Starz on June 12; it's unclear who will attend the accompanying panel.

Regina will discuss her journey in film and television during a panel scheduled on May 28, while Taye Diggs will speak with fans the following day about “career longevity, financial planning, and building lasting success in the entertainment industry,” as well as personal health.

All American stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z and Kareem Grimes will then come together on May 30 to discuss the series' biggest moments ahead of its final season.

ABFF will take place in Miami Beach May 27–31 under the theme Homecoming. The lineup also includes a free screening of Brown Sugar, as well as a comedy show headlined by Zainab Johnson and featuring Tisha Campbell.

The full schedule is available on ABFF.com.

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