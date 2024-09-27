Reality Roundup: Anna Delvey took "nothing" from 'DWTS', 'The Masked Singer' premiere and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

After Anna Delvey was voted off of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, she gave a curt response when asked what she was going to take away from the experience. "Nothing," Delvey said in a now infamous viral moment. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Entertainment Weekly she was taken aback by Delvey's comment. "That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra [Sosa] in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show-from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team," Inaba said.

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The identity of Leaf Sheep has been revealed. Yes, you read that correctly. On the season 12 premiere of The Masked Singer, which aired Wednesday, John Elway was the first celebrity to be unmasked. The two-time Super Bowl champion sang "I Like It, I Love It" by Tim McGraw before his true identity was made known. Panelist Ken Jeong guessed correctly, while the rest of the panel struck out.

The Golden Bachelorette (ABC)

Joan Vassos has started her journey for love as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. Unfortunately, reports have emerged that one of her potential suitors, Gil Ramirez, had a restraining order filed against him. The woman who filed the temporary restraining order said she is his former partner and listed the need for the filing as emotional harassment. "Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends," she wrote.

