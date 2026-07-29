Let’s Go Crazy! Prince Purple Rain Coming To Broadway in 2027

FILE PHOTO: Prince performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Dearly beloved. We are gathered here today to get through this thing called life...

If you are a fan of Prince then get ready as the iconic movie “Purple Rain” is coming to Broadway in 2027 according to Rolling Stone.

Directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali, this production is based off Prince 1984 album and film, and scheduled to start previews in March 2027 at the Majestic Theater with opening night April 12.

Ebony Williams will choreograph the production, and the music direction will feature 20 Prince hits by Jason Michael Webb who was also involved with MJ The Musical with Bobby Z and Morris Hayes serving as musical advisors.

Now the 1 Million Dollar Questions is....Who’s going to play Prince?