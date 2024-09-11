Prime Video drops trailer to its Italian spin-off 'Citadel: Diana'

Prime Video just dropped an action-packed trailer to Citadel: Diana, the Italian-language spin-off of Joe and Anthony Russo's spy series.

While the original series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden — and its second season will also star What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry — Diana stars Matilda De Angelis.

Citadel: Diana, like the Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny and the flagship show, centers on the titular spy agency, which was scattered by a rival one, Manticore.

In Diana, De Angelis' title character, a former Citadel agent, "is alone trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore" and "finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever" — but she has to trust "an unlikely ally ... the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization."

Along the way, she'll hunt the people who murdered her family and tackle a multinational cabal of arms dealers developing bleeding-edge weapons of war.

The actress goes full-on John Wick in the trailer, which features car chases, gunplay and a show-stopping chase using zip lines over European locations.

The show debuts on Prime Video on October 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.