PHOTOS: Hayden Panettiere through the years

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere 2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor

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Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

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