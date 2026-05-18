Pedro Pascal surprises Disneyland guests in costume as the Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal and a Disney Parks character attend 'The Mandalorian' special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 28, 2023. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

This is the way to Disneyland.

Pedro Pascal donned his Mandalorian gear to surprise Disneyland guests in order to celebrate the retheme of the Star Wars attraction Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run.

Pascal shocked fans who were gearing up to ride the attraction for the first time with its new storylines that feature The Mandalorian characters Din Djarin and Grogu. The interaction was captured in a video posted on the official Star Wars Instagram.

"Pedro Pascal creates the surprise of a lifetime at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at @disneyland," the post is captioned.

The video shows Pascal putting the final touches on his Din Djarin costume as he poses inside of the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run attraction.

"Don't make it too obvious it's me," Pascal says as he slides the Mandalorian helmet over his head. "I don't think they're gonna hear my welcome, but I'll just be like, 'What's up?'"

Moments later, a group of Disneyland guests enter the attraction and are delighted to see a Mando character actor waiting near the queue. Little do they know that it's actually the real deal. A ride attendant then asks Pascal, "Mandalorian, do you have anything to say before we send our travelers on their journey?"

Pascal then lifts the helmet off his head, which causes the guests to scream, jump up and down, and in some cases, fall to the ground.

"Now you all have to die because you've seen my face," Pascal says to them.

Pascal stars in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

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