Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles films, and he revealed in a new interview with IndieWire that he has had a chance to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“He’s an extraordinary man,” Mescal shares, “like to spend any time — it’s a crazy sentence to say that I’ve spent time with that man, let alone play him.”

Mescal also confirmed that we will be hearing his voice in the films. Asked whether he plans to do his own singing, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely, yeah.”

Mendes' Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member's point of view.

In addition to Mescal, the movies will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

