'Only Murders in the Building' season 6 gets release date, new title

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 6. (Disney/Miya Mizuno)

Only Murders in the Building now has a season 6 release date ... and a new title.

Hulu has announced that the original comedy series will premiere on Dec. 8. The 10-episode sixth season finds the crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery.

In fact, Hulu is dubbing season 6 of the series Only Murders in London to account for the location change.

Season 6 of the show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez alongside a star-studded group of special guests including Tina Fey, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan and Martin Freeman.

"After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer," according to the season's official synopsis. "Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?"

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