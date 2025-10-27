No tricks, just treats: Check out these family-friendly Halloween movies

Family movie night
By Heather Taylor

If you’re looking for a family movie night with a spooky twist, here is a list of kid-friendly Halloween movies that the whole family can enjoy.

  • Beetlejuice (HBO Max)
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (HBO Max, Netflix)
  • Halloweentown (Disney+)
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+)
  • Ghostbusters (Peacock)
  • Ghostbusters II (Peacock)
  • Hocus Pocus (Disney+)
  • Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
  • Goosebumps (Peacock)
  • Frankenweenie (Disney+)
  • Igor (HBO Max)
  • Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)
  • The Haunted Mansion (2023 version) (Disney+)
  • The Haunted Mansion (2003 version) (Disney+)
  • The Addams Family (Paramount+)
  • Addams Family Values (Paramount+)
  • The Addams Family (animated) (Paramount+)
  • Coraline (Tubi)
  • Casper (Netflix)
  • It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+)
  • Don’t Look Under the Bed (Disney+)
  • Twitches (Disney+)
  • ParaNorman (Prime Video)
  • Hubie Halloween (Netflix)
  • Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire (Disney+)
  • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (Buy/Rent on Prime Video)
  • Phantom of the Megaplex (Disney+)
Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!