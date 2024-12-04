Nicole Kidman opens up on how 'Babygirl' is unlike any project she has done

Nicole Kidman is opening up on exploring self-identity and telling new stories of womanhood in her Babygirl role.

Kidman, who plays a high-powered CEO in the new erotic thriller that focuses on her affair with an intern, said the script made her explore new areas she had not previously explored as an actress.

"A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way," Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on her role in the new film in an interview published Wednesday.

"From the minute I read it, I was like, 'Yeah, this is a voice I haven't seen, this is a place that I haven't been, I don't think audiences have been,'" she continued.

The film, which explores the scandalous relationship between Kidman's character and Harris Dickinson's character, Samuel, is set to be released on Christmas. Kidman's role in the Halina Reijn-directed project has already been celebrated by critics, earning her the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.

"My character has reached a stage where she's got all this power, but she's not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all," Kidman told the outlet. "I think that's really relatable."

Kidman said the identity crisis faced by her character is one that may be common among women advancing through life's stages.

"There are many women who are going, 'Well, I've done this, I've got children, I've got this husband, and what do I actually want?'" she said. "'Who am I and what are my desires? Do I have to pretend to be something else for people to love me?'"

