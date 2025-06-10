New 'Wonder Woman' film in the works, says James Gunn

Actress Gal Gadot arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wonder Woman will be flying back into theaters.

Co-head of DC Studios James Gunn reveals to Entertainment Weekly that a new Wonder Woman movie is officially in the works.

Gunn says the film is a "separate thing" to the Wonder Woman prequel TV series, Paradise Lost, that's coming to HBO. He says that series is "slow moving, but it's moving."

As for the Wonder Woman film, Gunn confirms it's "being written right now." The lead role has not yet been cast.

The last Wonder Woman movies starred Gal Galdot in the title role.

Superman, directed by Gunn, comes out July 11, followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock, in June 2026.

