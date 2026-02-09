New trailers for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' and more debut during Super Bowl

With a stacked slate of films ahead in the year 2026, some studios chose the biggest stage in television, the Super Bowl, to give audiences a look at upcoming films.

Here are some of the film trailers that aired during the Super Bowl:

Disclosure Day: Just before kick-off, Disclosure Day, an upcoming project directed by Steven Spielberg aired, giving the first glimpse at the science-fiction thriller. Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and more star in the film, due in theaters June 12. A synopsis reads, "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to ... Disclosure Day."

The Mandalorian and Grogu: The film got a brief Big Game spot, airing during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, giving us an early taste of director Jon Favreau's upcoming Star Wars movie. The project, due out May 22, will see Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and his young apprentice Grogu face off against the Imperial Remnant. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

New Netflix look stars Brad Pitt: Netflix aired an advertisement starring Brad Pitt back in form as Cliff Booth, the role that won him an Oscar in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Variety, the new look is attached to the upcoming sequel The Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Tarantino but directed by David Fincher. ABC News has reached out to Netflix for more information.

Project Hail Mary: A final trailer was released Sunday for the upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling and hitting theaters on March 20. The Amazon MGM film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there. Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the movie.

