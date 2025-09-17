New 'South Park' episode delayed hours before debut: 'We didn't get it done in time'

There will be no new episode of South Park on Wednesday.

The show's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have announced that the previously scheduled episode of South Park that was supposed to air Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central has been postponed.



"Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don't get it done. This ones's on us. We didn't get it done in time," Parker and Stone said in a statement. "Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!"

This upcoming, delayed episode will be the first since the death of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

The Aug. 6 episode of South Park, titled "Got a Nut," featured jokes about Kirk's politics, as well as his podcasting and debating styles. The episode has since been pulled from Comedy Central's rotation of linear reruns but is available to stream on Paramount+.

The announcement also included the upcoming South Park episode schedule. There will be new episodes of the adult animated TV series on Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.

